Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE NOTRE DAME DU BON CONSEIL- Oullins 1968 - 1975
Collège Saint-thomas D'aquin- Oullins 1975 - 1980
Lycée Assomption Bellevue- La mulatiere 1980 - 1981
COURS COMMERCIAUX ROUX- Lyon
BAC H1981 - 1983
COURS COMMERCIAUX ROUX- Lyon
Informatique1983 - 1985
Parcours militaire
6ème Bca- Varces allieres et risset 1985 - 1986
Parcours entreprise
DELTA INFORMATIQUE - Analyste programmeur (Informatique)- Lyon 1986 - 1990
COFACE SCRL- Lyon 1990 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Vincent SAUVAGEON
Vit à :
CHAPONOST, France
Né le :
27 juin 1964 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié 3 enfants.
Profession :
Informaticien
Mes goûts et passions
