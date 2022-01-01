Vincent STOOP est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jacques Prevert (Toufflers)- Toufflers 1981 - 1982
-
Ecole Saint Pierre (Toufflers)- Toufflers 1982 - 1986
-
Collège Saint-joseph- Wattrelos 1988 - 1990
-
I.t.m.a- Tournai 1990 - 1996
Parcours club
-
TC TOUFFLERS- Toufflers 1985 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
Auchan - Employé (Autre)- LEERS 1995 - 1996
-
Supermarché Match - Employé (Autre)- Wattrelos 1997 - 1997
-
Supermarche Match - Employé (Autre)- Lambersart 1997 - 1997
-
Supermarché Match - Employé (Autre)- Marcq en baroeul 1997 - 1999
-
Supermarché Match - Employé (Autre)- Seclin 1999 - 2002
-
Le Moulin De Provence - Ouvrier (Production)- Ottawa 2002 - 2004
-
Auchan - Employé (Autre)- LEERS 2004 - 2005
-
Le Moulin De Provence - Ouvrier (Production)- Ottawa 2005 - 2007
-
Le Boulanger Francais - Ouvrier (Production)- Ottawa 2007 - 2012
-
Le Boulanger Francais - Chef d'entreprise (Direction générale)- Ottawa 2012 - 2022
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Vincent STOOP
-
Vit à :
OTTAWA, Canada
-
Né le :
27 mai 1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Coucou a tous,
j espere reprendre contact avec vous, a bientot.
Profession :
Chef d'entreprise
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - Canada - Cuba - Espagne - États-Unis - France - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni
-
Vincent STOOP a ajouté Le Boulanger Francais à son parcours professionnel