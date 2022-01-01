Virginie LE ROY LE BRIS (LE ROY) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Telgruc Sur Mer)- Telgruc sur mer 1980 - 1981
-
ECOLE YVES AUFFRET- Lanveoc 1981 - 1981
-
ECOLE PONT DE JUSTICE- Nimes 1982 - 1982
-
ECOLE GROUPE SCOLAIRE DE SAINT GUENOLE- Penmarch 1982 - 1982
-
Ecole De La Seyne Sur Mer- La seyne sur mer 1982 - 1984
-
Ecole Jean Michenot (Fouras)- Fouras 1984 - 1985
-
ECOLE YVES AUFFRET- Lanveoc 1985 - 1989
-
Collège Allain- Crozon 1989 - 1993
-
Lycée Jean Moulin- Chateaulin 1993 - 1998
-
Lycée Sainte Jeanne D'arc- Gourin
préparation concours infirmiers1998 - 1999
-
Institut De Formation En Soins Infirmiers- Morlaix 1999 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
-
CH CARHAIX - Infirmière- Carhaix 2002 - 2004
-
Maison De Retraite Kervoannec Plougourvest - Infirmière- Plougourvest 2004 - 2005
-
Ch Ferdinand Grall Landerneau - Infirmière- Landerneau 2005 - 2009
-
Cabinet Infirmier Irvillac - Infirmière libérale- Irvillac 2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Virginie LE ROY LE BRIS (LE ROY)
-
Vit à :
IRVILLAC, France
-
Née le :
8 nov. 1978 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Infirmière libérale
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Virginie LE ROY LE BRIS (LE ROY) a ajouté Ecole Jean Michenot (fouras) à son parcours scolaire
-
Virginie LE ROY LE BRIS (LE ROY) a reconnu Virginie LE ROY LE BRIS (LE ROY) sur la photo CE2
-
Virginie LE ROY LE BRIS (LE ROY) a ajouté Ecole Pont De Justice à son parcours scolaire
-
Virginie LE ROY LE BRIS (LE ROY) a ajouté Pont De Justice à son parcours scolaire
-
Virginie LE ROY LE BRIS (LE ROY) a ajouté Ecole Yves Auffret à son parcours scolaire
-
Virginie LE ROY LE BRIS (LE ROY) a ajouté Ecole Primaire (telgruc Sur Mer) à son parcours scolaire
-
Virginie LE ROY LE BRIS (LE ROY) a ajouté Ecole Groupe Scolaire De Saint Guenole à son parcours scolaire
-
Virginie LE ROY LE BRIS (LE ROY) a ajouté Ecole Maternelle à son parcours scolaire
-
Virginie LE ROY LE BRIS (LE ROY) a ajouté Ecole à son parcours scolaire
-
Virginie LE ROY LE BRIS (LE ROY) a ajouté Cabinet Infirmier Irvillac à son parcours professionnel
-
Virginie LE ROY LE BRIS (LE ROY) a ajouté Ch Ferdinand Grall Landerneau à son parcours professionnel
-
Virginie LE ROY LE BRIS (LE ROY) a ajouté Maison De Retraite Kervoannec Plougourvest à son parcours professionnel
-
Virginie LE ROY LE BRIS (LE ROY) a ajouté Ch Carhaix à son parcours professionnel
-
Virginie LE ROY LE BRIS (LE ROY) a ajouté Lycée Sainte Jeanne D'arc à son parcours scolaire
-
Virginie LE ROY LE BRIS (LE ROY) a reconnu Virginie LE ROY LE BRIS (LE ROY) sur la photo 95/96