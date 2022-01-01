Vivien ROBIDA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours club
HAC RUGBY- Le havre 1981 - 1997
RUGBY CLUB DE ROUEN- Rouen 1997 - maintenant
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE MAILLERAYE- Le havre 1982 - 1987
Collège Raoul Dufy- Le havre 1987 - 1991
Lycée François 1er- Le havre 1991 - 1994
Institut Supérieur D'études Logistiques - Isel- Le havre 1994 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
Ferrero- MONT SAINT AIGNAN 2000 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Vivien ROBIDA
Vit à :
ROUEN, France
Né le :
2 mai 1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de projet logistique
Mes goûts et passions
