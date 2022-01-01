Wilfrid LEBEL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Gabriel Peri- Aubervilliers 1978 - 1982
-
Lycée Henri Wallon- Aubervilliers 1982 - 1985
-
IUT INFO VILLETANEUSE- Villetaneuse 1985 - 1987
Parcours entreprise
-
DIGITAL EQUIPMENT FRANCE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Evry 1987 - 1990
-
Exp2 - Informaticien (Informatique)- Evry 1990 - 1997
-
TEAMLOG - Informaticien (Informatique)- Grenoble 1998 - maintenant
-
Stmicroelectronics - Projet Starview (Administratif)- CROLLES 2006 - 2008
Parcours club
-
Grenoble Gospel Singers (Chorale)- Grenoble 2001 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Wilfrid LEBEL
-
Vit à :
HERBEYS, France
-
Né le :
23 mars 1967 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bienvenue
Profession :
Directeur plateau de développement
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible