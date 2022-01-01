Wilfrid LEBEL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • DIGITAL EQUIPMENT FRANCE  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Evry 1987 - 1990

  • Exp2  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Evry 1990 - 1997

  • TEAMLOG  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Grenoble 1998 - maintenant

  • Stmicroelectronics  - Projet Starview (Administratif)

     -  CROLLES 2006 - 2008

Parcours club

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Wilfrid LEBEL

  • Vit à :

    HERBEYS, France

  • Né le :

    23 mars 1967 (56 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bienvenue

  • Profession :

    Directeur plateau de développement

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

