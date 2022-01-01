Willy FRESLON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Annexe Molière- Le mans 1978 - 1983
-
Collège Jean Cocteau- Coulaines 1983 - 1984
-
Collège Berthelot- Le mans 1984 - 1987
-
Lycée Bellevue- Le mans 1987 - 1991
-
Lycée Margueritte Yourcenar- Le mans 1991 - 1992
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Willy FRESLON
-
Vit à :
LE MANS, France
-
Né le :
26 avril 1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Willy FRESLON a ajouté Lycée Margueritte Yourcenar à son parcours scolaire
-
Willy FRESLON a ajouté Lycée Bellevue à son parcours scolaire
-
Willy FRESLON a ajouté Collège Berthelot à son parcours scolaire
-
Willy FRESLON a ajouté Collège Jean Cocteau à son parcours scolaire
-
Willy FRESLON a ajouté école Annexe Molière à son parcours scolaire