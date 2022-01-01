Xavier ABEL-COINDOZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

Parcours club

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Xavier ABEL-COINDOZ

  • Vit à :

    NEUVILLE-SUR-SAÔNE, France

  • Né en :

    1961 (61 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Chef de projet informatique

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcé(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :