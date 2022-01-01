Xavier ABEL-COINDOZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Aux Lazaristes- Lyon 1974 - 1978
-
Lycée Notre-dame Des Minimes- Lyon 1978 - 1979
-
Iut2 Informatique Génie Informatique- Grenoble 1979 - 1982
Parcours militaire
-
Base Aérienne 277- Varennes sur allier 1982 - 1983
Parcours entreprise
-
Sopra - Informaticien (Informatique)- LYON 1984 - 2002
-
AGROSTAR - Informaticien (Informatique)- Corbas 2002 - maintenant
-
Stef-tfe Transport (Direction Des Achats) - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- Lyon 2010 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
Festival De La Bulle D'or- Brignais 1999 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Xavier ABEL-COINDOZ
-
Vit à :
NEUVILLE-SUR-SAÔNE, France
-
Né en :
1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de projet informatique
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Italie - Royaume-Uni - Sénégal
-
Xavier ABEL-COINDOZ a ajouté Stef-tfe Transport (direction Des Achats) à son parcours professionnel