Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Privé Saint-thomas D'aquin- Paris 1974 - 1975
-
INSTITUT CHARLEMAGNE- Paris 1975 - 1976
Parcours militaire
-
1er Rcp- Pau 1976 - 1977
Parcours entreprise
-
UAP INFORMATIQUE CHARRAS - Développeur (Informatique)- Courbevoie 1977 - 1983
-
CFFP - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris 1983 - 1987
-
SOCIETE DE BANQUE THOMSON - Directeur informatique (Informatique)- Paris 1987 - 1989
-
COMELOG - Informaticien (Informatique)- Rouen 1989 - 1991
-
CREDIT NAVAL SODERBANQUE - Directeur informatique (Informatique)- Paris 1991 - 1995
-
BANQUE PALLAS STERN - Directeur informatique (Informatique)- Paris 1995 - 1997
-
DANET SA - Informaticien (Informatique)- Montrouge 1997 - 2003
-
Cap Competences - Informaticien (Informatique)- Rouen 2003 - 2007
-
Cap Tb - Informaticien (Informatique)- Vitrolles 2007 - maintenant
-
Pacifica Groupe Ca - Informaticien consultant externe (Informatique)- Paris 2007 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
IHEDN- Paris 1996 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Xavier BLAREZ
-
Vit à :
PARIS, France
-
Né le :
6 mars 1956 (66 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Retrouver le plus d'amis possible
Profession :
Consultant Informatique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Cambodge - Canada - États-Unis - Laos - Viêt Nam