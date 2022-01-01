Xavier CHAILLOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Les Célestins- Vichy 1983 - 1987
-
Lycée Saint Joseph/saint-pierre- Cusset 1987 - 1990
-
Prépa St Alyre- Clermont ferrand 1990 - 1991
-
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce De Clermont (Esc)- Clermont ferrand 1991 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
INFOCONCEPT- Vichy 1994 - 1996
-
LYNX PARTNERS- Lyon 1996 - 1996
-
R2i Services- Paris 1997 - 1998
-
HUMMINGBIRD- Paris 1998 - maintenant
-
Hummingbird- MontrÃ©al 2001 - 2006
-
Opentext - Acquisitions (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Toronto 2006 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
Direction Du Matériel Quartier Général Frère- Lyon 1996 - 1997
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Xavier CHAILLOT
-
Vit Ã :
RICHMOND HILL, Canada
-
NÃ© le :
13 juin 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
VP M&A
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
