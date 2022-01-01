Xavier DE CHARPIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Jean Zay- Montlucon 1992 - 1995
-
Lycée Madame De Staël- Montlucon 1995 - 1998
-
Université De Nanterre : Paris X- Nanterre 1998 - 2003
-
Université Pantheon-sorbonne : Paris I- Paris 2003 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
GMV CONSEIL - Cadre de service marketing (Marketing)- Paris 2004 - 2006
-
NSIT - Ingénieur décisionnel (Informatique)- Paris 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Xavier DE CHARPIN
-
Vit à :
PARIS, France
-
Né le :
28 avril 1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingénieur en informatique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1