Xavier DESGORCES (XAVIER DESGORCES) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De Vremy (Failly)- Failly 1980 - 1988
-
Collge Jules Lagneau Metz Bellecroix- Metz 1988 - 1992
-
Lycée Robert Schuman- Metz 1992 - 1997
-
Ufr Lettres Et Sciences Humaines- Metz 1997 - 2000
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Xavier DESGORCES (XAVIER DESGORCES)
-
Vit à :
FAILLY, France
-
Né le :
11 juil. 1977 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Xavier DESGORCES (XAVIER DESGORCES) a ajouté Ecole De Vremy (Failly) à son parcours scolaire
-
Xavier DESGORCES (XAVIER DESGORCES) a ajouté Ufr Lettres Et Sciences Humaines à son parcours scolaire
-
Xavier DESGORCES (XAVIER DESGORCES) a ajouté Collge Jules Lagneau Metz Bellecroix à son parcours scolaire
-
Xavier DESGORCES (XAVIER DESGORCES) a ajouté Lycée Robert Schuman à son parcours scolaire