Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Saint Joseph La Providence- Laxou 1982 - 1992
-
Lycée Henri Loritz- Nancy 1992 - 1994
-
FACULTE DES SCIENCES- Vandoeuvre les nancy 1994 - 1997
-
ICN MAESTRIA- Nancy 1997 - 1998
-
INSEEC BORDEAUX- Bordeaux
Wine Marketing and Management2011 - 2012
Parcours militaire
-
AMBASSADE DE FRANCE- Madrid 1999 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
-
Legrand - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)- DIJON 2002 - 2005
-
LEGRAND - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)- Nancy 2005 - 2007
-
GROUPE ARNOULD - Contrôleur de gestion commerciale (Commercial)- Pantin 2007 - maintenant
-
LEGRAND LEGRAND - East Africa Export Manager (Commercial)- Paris 2011 - 2011
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Xavier DIDELON
-
Vit à :
BORDEAUX, France
-
Né le :
22 déc. 1973 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
