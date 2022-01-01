Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Bordeaux

Xavier DIDELON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Legrand  - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)

     -  DIJON 2002 - 2005

  • LEGRAND  - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)

     -  Nancy 2005 - 2007

  • GROUPE ARNOULD  - Contrôleur de gestion commerciale (Commercial)

     -  Pantin 2007 - maintenant

  • LEGRAND LEGRAND  - East Africa Export Manager (Commercial)

     -  Paris 2011 - 2011

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Xavier DIDELON

  • Vit à :

    BORDEAUX, France

  • Né le :

    22 déc. 1973 (48 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Situation familiale :

    célibataire

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voyages