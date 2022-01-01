Election législatives 2022

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • CITIGROUP  - Security Specialist (Informatique)

     -  Londres 1996 - 1998

  • Global Integrity Corporation  - Information Security Consultant (Informatique)

     -  London 1999 - 1999

  • Open Interactive (Sky Tv)  - Information Security Officer (Informatique)

     -  London 1999 - 2001

  • Insight Consulting  - Information Security Consultant (Informatique)

     -  London 2001 - 2003

  • MIZUHO CORPORATE BANK  - Security Risk Analyst (Informatique)

     -  Londres 2003 - 2004

  • Oki Printing Solutions  - Information Security Officer (EMEA) (Informatique)

     -  London 2004 - 2007

  • Sabmiller  - Group Information Security Officer (Informatique)

     -  Woking

    Responsable Securite Informatique

    2007 - 2009

  • Michelin  - Information security officer (Informatique)

     -  CLERMONT FERRAND

    Zone Europe/Inde

    2010 - 2014

  • Michelin  - Influence Manager Europe (Marketing)

     -  CLERMONT FERRAND

    Trucks & Buses division

    2014 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Xavier GOSSELIN

  • Vit à :

    CLERMONT FERRAND, France

  • Né le :

    22 janv. 1973 (49 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Marie,
    2 enfants,
    Je suis parti en Angleterre en Avril 94 pour un stage de 3 mois...

    Revenu en France en Février 2010....

  • Profession :

    Responsable Securite Informatique

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

