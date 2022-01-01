RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Clermont-Ferrand
Xavier GOSSELIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT BRUNO SAINT LOUIS- Lyon 1976 - 1983
-
Collège Saint-louis Saint-bruno- Lyon 1983 - 1987
-
Lycée Saint-louis Saint-bruno- Lyon
Bac C1987 - 1992
-
IUT INFORMATIQUE- Lyon 1992 - 1994
-
Iut+a+lyon+1- Lyon
DUT Informatique1992 - 1994
-
STAFFORDSHIRE UNIVERSITY- Stafford
BSc (Hons) Compting Science1994 - 1996
-
Royal Holloway, University Of London- London
MSc Information Security1996 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
CITIGROUP - Security Specialist (Informatique)- Londres 1996 - 1998
-
Global Integrity Corporation - Information Security Consultant (Informatique)- London 1999 - 1999
-
Open Interactive (Sky Tv) - Information Security Officer (Informatique)- London 1999 - 2001
-
Insight Consulting - Information Security Consultant (Informatique)- London 2001 - 2003
-
MIZUHO CORPORATE BANK - Security Risk Analyst (Informatique)- Londres 2003 - 2004
-
Oki Printing Solutions - Information Security Officer (EMEA) (Informatique)- London 2004 - 2007
-
Sabmiller - Group Information Security Officer (Informatique)- Woking
Responsable Securite Informatique2007 - 2009
-
Michelin - Information security officer (Informatique)- CLERMONT FERRAND
Zone Europe/Inde2010 - 2014
-
Michelin - Influence Manager Europe (Marketing)- CLERMONT FERRAND
Trucks & Buses division2014 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Xavier GOSSELIN
-
Vit à :
CLERMONT FERRAND, France
-
Né le :
22 janv. 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marie,
2 enfants,
Je suis parti en Angleterre en Avril 94 pour un stage de 3 mois...
Revenu en France en Février 2010....
Profession :
Responsable Securite Informatique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Australie - Chili - Islande - Nouvelle-Zélande - Pérou
-
Xavier GOSSELIN a ajouté Michelin à son parcours professionnel