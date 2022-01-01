RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Nantes
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Romain Rolland- Pontivy 1994 - 1998
-
Lycée Joseph Loth- Pontivy 1998 - 2001
-
Ubs Lorient- Lorient 2001 - 2003
-
I.u.p Génie Mécanique Et Productique- Lorient 2003 - 2006
Parcours club
-
RUGBY CLUB PONTYVIEN- Pontivy 2000 - 2008
-
VELO SPORT NANTAIS- Nantes 2010 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
MISSLER SOFTWARE - Ingénieur développement (Autre)- Evry 2006 - 2007
-
Principia R&d - Ingénieur d'étude mécanique (Autre)- Nantes 2007 - 2008
-
Reel Atea - Ingénieur calcul (Autre)- Nantes 2008 - 2009
-
Xadice Engineering - Ingénieur mécanique- Nantes 2010 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Xavier HERMANGE
-
Vit à :
NANTES, France
-
Né le :
9 déc. 1983 (38 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingénieur d'études mécaniques
Mes goûts et passions
