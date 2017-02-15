Election lÃ©gislatives 2022

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • Ufoval 69  - Cadre (Autre)

     -  Six fours les plages

    Directeur de Centre de Vacances

    1998 - 2004

  • Opéra De Lyon  - EmployÃ© (Autre)

     -  Lyon

    Chef d'Ã©quipe agents d'accueil

    2001 - 2003

  • Ime/ir Maria Dubost  - Professeur (Autre)

     -  Lyon

    Professeur EPS

    2001 - 2003

  • FONDATION RICHARD  - Professeur (Autre)

     -  Lyon

    Professeur EPS

    2003 - 2009

  • Ucpa - Institut De Formation  - Professeur (Autre)

     -  Lyon

    Formateur BAFA et BP JEPS (APT et LTP)

    2003 - 2009

  • UCPA  - Responsable des formations BAFA/BAFD (Autre)

     -  Lyon 2009 - 2013

  • UCPA  - Chef de marchÃ© et responsable des formations BAFA-BAFD (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)

     -  Paris 2014 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Xavier HERNANDEZ

  • Vit Ã  :

    LYON, France

  • NÃ© le :

    23 nov. 1977 (44 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Quelques temps oubliés sont toujours bons à se remémorer.... mon e-mail : xahernandez@yahoo.fr

  • Profession :

    Chef de marchÃ© (marketing stratÃ©gique)

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    • Autres

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :