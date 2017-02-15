RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Lyon
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Groupe Scolaire Montvallon (Lissieu)- Lissieu 1980 - 1988
-
Collège Alexis Kandelaft- Chazay d'azergues 1988 - 1992
-
Lycée Saint-thomas D'aquin- Oullins 1992 - 1996
-
Lycée La Martinière Duchère- Lyon 1996 - 1997
-
UFRAPS- Villeurbanne
DEUG Licence et MaÃ®trise Education et MotricitÃ©1997 - 2002
-
Université Lumière : Lyon Ii- Lyon
Licence et MaÃ®trise de Sciences de l'Education2002 - 2004
-
Institut Universitaire De Formation Des Maîtres- Lyon
PLC12002 - 2003
Parcours club
-
Animation 7- Lissieu
PrÃ©sident1996 - maintenant
-
As Ufr-staps Lyon- Villeurbanne
TrÃ©sorier puis PrÃ©sident1997 - 2003
-
Phénix - Sos Suicide- Lyon
Membre actif1998 - 1999
-
Comité Du Rhône Du Sport Universitaire- Villeurbanne
PrÃ©sident2001 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
Ufoval 69 - Cadre (Autre)- Six fours les plages
Directeur de Centre de Vacances1998 - 2004
-
Opéra De Lyon - EmployÃ© (Autre)- Lyon
Chef d'Ã©quipe agents d'accueil2001 - 2003
-
Ime/ir Maria Dubost - Professeur (Autre)- Lyon
Professeur EPS2001 - 2003
-
FONDATION RICHARD - Professeur (Autre)- Lyon
Professeur EPS2003 - 2009
-
Ucpa - Institut De Formation - Professeur (Autre)- Lyon
Formateur BAFA et BP JEPS (APT et LTP)2003 - 2009
-
UCPA - Responsable des formations BAFA/BAFD (Autre)- Lyon 2009 - 2013
-
UCPA - Chef de marchÃ© et responsable des formations BAFA-BAFD (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Paris 2014 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Xavier HERNANDEZ
-
Vit Ã :
LYON, France
-
NÃ© le :
23 nov. 1977 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Quelques temps oubliés sont toujours bons à se remémorer.... mon e-mail : xahernandez@yahoo.fr
Profession :
Chef de marchÃ© (marketing stratÃ©gique)
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
