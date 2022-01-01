RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DES PEROUSES- Romagnat 1989 - 1995
-
Collège I Et F Joliot Curie- Aubiere 1995 - 1999
-
Lycée Blaise Pascal- Clermont ferrand 1999 - 2002
-
Antenne De L'université D'auvergne Iut De Clermont-ferrand- Le puy en velay 2002 - 2004
-
Université De Technologie De Compiègne- Compiegne 2004 - maintenant
-
CRANFIELD UNIVERSITY- Cranfield 2006 - 2007
Parcours entreprise
-
OKLAHOMA UNIVERSITY - Développeur (Informatique)- Norman 2004 - 2004
-
ECOLE NATIONALE DES IMPOTS - Développeur (Informatique)- Clermont ferrand 2005 - 2005
-
PAREXEL - Développeur (Informatique)- Kobe 2005 - 2006
-
BFI (Bnp Paribas) - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- PARIS
Cash Management2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Xavier HUGUET
-
Vit à :
PARIS, France
-
Né le :
20 juin 1984 (37 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
IG