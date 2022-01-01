RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à la Chapelle-Saint-Laurent
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Louis Armand- Poitiers 1974 - 1976
-
CNAM- Niort 1985 - 1995
Parcours militaire
-
120ème Régiment Du Train- Fontainebleau 1979 - 1980
-
120ème Régiment Du Train- Fontainebleau 1979 - 1979
Parcours entreprise
-
RIBOULEAU MONOSEM - Informaticien (Informatique)- Largeasse 1983 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
UAB OU SBAC- Bressuire 2002 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Xavier LAURENDEAU
-
Vit à :
LA CHAPELLE SAINT LAURENT, France
-
Né le :
15 août 1959 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié
Profession :
Informaticien
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2