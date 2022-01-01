Xavier LE MOIGNE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Félix Le Dantec- Lannion 1992 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
HIGHWAVE OPTICAL TECHNOLOGIES- Lannion 1999 - 2002
-
Alcatel-CIT (Alcatel Lucent)- LANNION 2004 - 2004
-
Sagem- LANNION 2005 - 2005
-
Trace It- Cavan 2005 - 2006
-
Eco-compteur - Chef de projet (Informatique)- Lannion 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Xavier LE MOIGNE
-
Vit à :
LOCQUEMEAU, France
-
Né le :
27 oct. 1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable projet informatique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2