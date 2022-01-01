Xavier MOREL-BONNENFANT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Village Club Cce Air France  - Responsable d'animation (Autre)

     -  Val cenis 1996 - 1999

  • Adecco  - Responsable recrutement (Autre)

     -  MEYZIEU 2000 - 2007

  • Adecco  - Responsable Espace Candidat Ouest (Autre)

     -  LYON 2007 - 2007

  • Adecco  - Formateur - accompagnateur mÃ©tier (Ressources humaines)

     -  VILLEURBANNE 2008 - 2010

  • Adia  - Responsable offre de formation (Ressources humaines)

     -  PARIS 2010 - 2013

  • CESI  - RESPONSABLE FORMATION ET DEVELOPPEMENT DES COMPETENCES (Ressources humaines)

     -  Ecully 2013 - 2014

  • Mb Conseils & Formation  - Consultant en RH & Formation (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)

     -  Lyon 2014 - 2016

  • HANDI LYON RHONE  - Responsable dÃ©veloppement (Ressources humaines)

     -  Lyon 2016 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    RESPONSABLE FORMATION

  • Situation familiale :

    pacsÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Voyages

