Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT JEAN- Saint jean d'angely 1982 - 1987
-
Collège Jeanne D'arc- Saint jean d'angely 1988 - 1990
-
Collège- La canourgue 1991 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
Médicale Inovation- Chanac 1994 - 1996
-
Lupus Electro - Agent de fabricaton (Production)- Marvejols 1997 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Xavier OLLIER
-
Vit à :
MARVEJOLS, France
-
Né en :
1977 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicien électronique
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2