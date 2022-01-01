Xavier SAUVETRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DE ST JEAN DE THOUARS- Thouars 1983 - 1992
-
ECOLE PUBLIQUE DE SAINT JEAN DE THOUARS- Saint jean de thouars 1984 - 1992
-
Collège Marie De La Tour D'auvergne- Thouars 1992 - 1996
-
Lycée Jean Moulin- Thouars 1996 - 1999
-
IUT DE NIORT- Niort 1999 - 2001
Parcours club
-
Thouars Foot 79- Thouars 1997 - 2000
-
AS SAINT JEAN MISSE- Saint jean de thouars 2000 - 2005
-
INGRANDES- Ingrandes 2005 - 2008
Parcours entreprise
-
AUDIT BERNARD CONSEIL EXPERTISE - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Chatellerault 2002 - 2007
-
RABALLAND EXPERTISES - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Chatellerault 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Xavier SAUVETRE
-
Vit à :
CHATELLERAULT, France
-
Né le :
1 janv. 1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
COMPTABLE
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
1