Yann AMELOOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
LA BRECHE AUX CORNES- Saint brieuc 1993 - 1996
-
Collège Racine- Saint brieuc 1996 - 2000
-
Lycée Rabelais- Saint brieuc
2nd7 1S1 1S1 TS12000 - 2004
-
Antenne Rennes 2- Saint brieuc 2004 - 2005
-
Lycée E Freyssinet- Saint brieuc
bts tp TSAP2005 - 2007
-
IUP GENIE CIVIL ET INFRASTRUCTURES- Lorient 2007 - 2008
-
IUP GENIE CIVIL ET INFRASTRUCTURES- Lorient 2009 - 2009
Parcours de vacances
-
Colonie De Vacance De Saint-pabu- Erquy 1997 - 1999
-
Caroual- Erquy 1999 - 2001
-
Centre De Loisirs Clsh- Ploufragan 2004 - 2005
-
Clj Plérin- Plerin 2005 - 2009
Parcours club
-
CLUB OLYMPIQUE BRIOCHIN- Saint brieuc 2000 - 2007
Parcours entreprise
-
Tp Futuna - Controleur des travaux (Technique)- Mata utu 2008 - maintenant
-
HYDROGEOTECHNIQUE - Assistant ingénieur (Autre)- Eckbolsheim 2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Yann AMELOOT
-
Vit à :
LINGOLSHEIM, France
-
Né en :
1985 (38 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Est géotechnicien à Strasbourg,
Sinon tout vas bien comme toujours je suis de super bonne humeur ;-)
Profession :
Géotechnicien
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)