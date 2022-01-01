Yann BOUCHEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SUZANNE LANOY BLIN- Leers 1987 - 1992
-
LANNOY BLIN- Leers 1987 - 1992
-
Collège Alphonse Daudet- Leers 1992 - 1996
-
Collège Charles Péguy- Tourcoing 1996 - 1997
-
Lycée Industriel Et Commercial Privé- Tourcoing
bep msma bac sti genie meca1996 - 2001
-
IUT DE VALENCIENNES- Valenciennes
dut genie industriel et maintenance2001 - 2003
Parcours club
-
LEERS OS FOOTBALL- Leers 1987 - 1991
-
LEERS OMNISPORT TENNIS DE TABLE- Leers 1992 - 1996
-
Licp- Tourcoing 1997 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
-
PATISSERIE PASQUIER NORD - Operateur preventif (Production)- Vron 2005 - 2005
-
INEO NORD PAS DE CALAIS - Bureau d'etude (Technique)- Noyelles les seclin 2005 - 2006
-
D.delporte - Ã©lectricien (Autre)- Wasquehal 2006 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Yann BOUCHEZ
-
Vit Ã :
TOUFFLERS, France
-
NÃ© le :
26 sept. 1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ã©lectricien
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Yann BOUCHEZ a reconnu Yann BOUCHEZ sur la photo 5éme E