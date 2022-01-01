Yann GUERIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINTE BERNADETTE- Saint sebastien sur loire 1977 - 1982
-
ECOLE HENRI LESAGE- Vertou 1982 - 1987
-
Collège René Bernier- Saint sebastien sur loire 1987 - 1991
-
Lycée Professionnel Les Savarières- Saint sebastien sur loire
CAP ET BEP MICROTECHNIQUE1991 - 1993
-
Lycée Professionnel La Chauvinière- Nantes
BAC PRO DESSINATEUR INDUSTRIEL1993 - 1995
Parcours militaire
-
UNITE MARINE- Lorient
CHAUFFEUR1995 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
Auchan - EMPLOYE LIBRE SERVICE (Autre)- SAINT SEBASTIEN SUR LOIRE 1996 - 1996
-
Mairie De Saint Sébastien Sur Loire - C.E.S (Technique)- Saint sebastien sur loire 1996 - 1997
-
POINT P - Magasinier (Autre)- Saint herblain 1997 - 2001
-
SONAMIA - Magasinier cariste responsable SAV (Production)- Basse goulaine 2001 - 2008
-
DESFONTAINE - TOURNEUR CN ROLLIX RPB (Production)- La bruffiere 2008 - 2008
-
S.m.t.c. - OPERATEUR CN (Production)- Montaigu 2009 - 2009
-
T.i.v - OPERATEUR SUR LIGNE D'ASSEMBLAGE (Production)- Treize septiers 2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Yann GUERIN
-
Vit à :
TREIZE SEPTIERS, France
-
Né le :
27 oct. 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
4
Aucune information disponible