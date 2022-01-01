Yann GUERIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • Auchan  - EMPLOYE LIBRE SERVICE (Autre)

     -  SAINT SEBASTIEN SUR LOIRE 1996 - 1996

  • Mairie De Saint Sébastien Sur Loire  - C.E.S (Technique)

     -  Saint sebastien sur loire 1996 - 1997

  • POINT P  - Magasinier (Autre)

     -  Saint herblain 1997 - 2001

  • SONAMIA  - Magasinier cariste responsable SAV (Production)

     -  Basse goulaine 2001 - 2008

  • DESFONTAINE  - TOURNEUR CN ROLLIX RPB (Production)

     -  La bruffiere 2008 - 2008

  • S.m.t.c.  - OPERATEUR CN (Production)

     -  Montaigu 2009 - 2009

  • T.i.v  - OPERATEUR SUR LIGNE D'ASSEMBLAGE (Production)

     -  Treize septiers 2009 - maintenant

    Yann GUERIN

    TREIZE SEPTIERS, France

    27 oct. 1974 (48 ans)

    marié(e)

    4

