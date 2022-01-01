Yann LECONTE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Spie Nucleaire  - RESPONSABLE AFFAIRE (Commercial)

     -  Cherbourg 1991 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Yann LECONTE

  • Vit à :

    CHERBOURG-EN-COTENTIN, France

  • Né le :

    21 avril 1970 (52 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    RESPONSABLE D'AGENCE

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcé(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages