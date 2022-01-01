RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Pomas dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
CHARLEMAGNE- Carcassonne 1987 - 1990
-
Institut De Formation En Ergothérapie- Montpellier 1993 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
Centre Hospitalier De Limoux- Limoux 1999 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Yannick BONNAFOUS
-
Vit à :
POMAS, France
-
Né le :
1 sept. 1971 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ergotherapeute
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Loisirs
Voyages
-
Yannick BONNAFOUS a ajouté Centre Hospitalier De Limoux à son parcours professionnel
-
Yannick BONNAFOUS a ajouté Institut De Formation En Ergothérapie à son parcours scolaire
-
Yannick BONNAFOUS a ajouté CHARLEMAGNE à son parcours scolaire