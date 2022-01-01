Yannick DERRIEN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Saint Yves- Gourin 1956 - 1965
-
ICP LA JOLIVERIE- Saint sebastien sur loire 1965 - 1969
-
Iut De Poitiers (Av. Jacques Coeur)- Poitiers 1969 - 1971
-
Université De Poitiers- Poitiers 1971 - 1972
Parcours entreprise
-
Alcatel (Alcatel Lucent) - Technicien d'installation (Production)- VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 1973 - 1986
-
Alcatel (Alcatel Lucent) - Technicien SAV (Production)- ORVAULT 1986 - 1990
-
Alcatel (Alcatel Lucent) - Responsable Support Technique Produit (Technique)- ORVAULT 1990 - 1993
-
Alcatel (Alcatel Lucent) - Responsable Ateliers Réparation SAV (Production)- ORVAULT 1993 - 1998
-
Alcatel (Alcatel Lucent) - Responsable Ateliers Réparation SAV (Production)- ORMES 1998 - 2003
-
Alcatel (Alcatel Lucent) - Responsable Centre de Réparation (Production)- ORMES 2003 - 2008
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Yannick DERRIEN
-
Vit à :
MESLAN, France
-
Né le :
31 janv. 1951 (71 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingénieur Télécom
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3