Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
COLLEGE SUZANNE LANOY- Aulnoye aymeries
Bon vivant !!!!!1980 - 1985
-
Collège Lavoisier- Ferriere la grande 1981 - 1986
-
Lycée Professionnel Pierre Et Marie Curie- Aulnoye aymeries 1985 - 1987
-
Lycée Pierre Forest- Maubeuge 1987 - 1990
Parcours entreprise
-
Air France Klm- ORLY 1990 - 1997
-
SNCF - Autre (Autre)- LILLE 1997 - maintenant
-
CAMPUS VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT - Responsable metier (Technique)- Jouy le moutier 2008 - maintenant
-
Veolia Transport (Veolia) - Responsable Metier (Autre)- LILLE 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Yannick DORMIGNY
-
Vit à :
AULNOYE AYMERIES, France
-
Né le :
4 avril 1969 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Desire revoir copain de college. !!!!!!
Profession :
Responsable Metier
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2