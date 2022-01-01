RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Malakoff dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Yannick DUCELLIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Place Du 11 Novembre- Malakoff 1983 - 1986
-
Jean Jaurès- Malakoff 1986 - 1991
-
Collège Paul Bert- Malakoff 1991 - 1995
-
Lycée Michelet- Vanves 1995 - 1999
-
Lycée Jacques Monod- Clamart 1999 - 2001
-
Decf-lycee Turgot- Paris 2001 - 2002
Parcours club
-
ASM CHAVILLE FOOTBALL- Chaville 1986 - 1992
-
USMM- Malakoff 1992 - 1994
-
FC ISSY- Issy les moulineaux 1994 - 2005
Parcours entreprise
-
AMEC SPIE COMMUNICATIONS - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Malakoff 2002 - maintenant
-
SPIE COMMUNICATIONS - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Malakoff 2002 - maintenant
-
Orange- ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Yannick DUCELLIER
-
Vit à :
France
-
Né le :
21 oct. 1980 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Comptable
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2