RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Cuverville dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Yannick FRONTIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE TREVETT- Lisieux 1972 - 1977
-
Collège M Gambier- Lisieux 1977 - 1981
-
Lycée Marcel Gambier- Lisieux 1981 - 1985
-
Lycée Augustin Fresnel- Caen 1985 - 1987
-
Lycée Jean Rostand- Caen 1987 - 1989
Parcours militaire
-
517 E Regt Train- Vernon 1989 - 1990
Parcours entreprise
-
SAM LABIGNE EQUIPEMENT- Lisieux 1990 - 1992
-
Meritor Automotive (Arvinmeritor)- THURY HARCOURT 1993 - 1996
-
Les Combustibles De Normandie - Chef de projet (Informatique)- Caen 1997 - 2013
-
BollorÃ© Ã‰nergie (Bolloré) - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- PUTEAUX 2013 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Yannick FRONTIN
-
Vit Ã :
CUVERVILLE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de Projet Informatiue
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - Cameroun - Espagne - France - Malaisie - Royaume-Uni - ThaÃ¯lande - ViÃªt Nam
-
Yannick FRONTIN a reconnu Yannick FRONTIN sur la photo 517ème Régiment du Train 89/08
-
Yannick FRONTIN a ajoutÃ© Bollore Energie Ã son parcours professionnel