Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Immaculée Conception Rufisque- Rufisque 1977 - 1979
-
Ecole Notre Dame De Liesse (Saint Renan)- Saint renan 1979 - 1982
-
Collège La Croix Rouge- Brest 1982 - 1983
-
LYCEE LYAUTEY- Casablanca 1983 - 1986
-
Lycée Naval- Brest 1986 - 1990
-
Université De Bretagne Occidentale : Brest- Brest 1990 - 1993
-
Université De Bretagne Occidentale : Brest- Brest 1993 - 1997
-
DESS GENIE INFORMATIQUE- Nantes 1997 - 1998
Parcours club
-
FEDE B- Brest
Secrétaire1994 - 1995
-
ASSESCIB- Brest
Trésorier adjoint1994 - 1995
-
Rugby Club Quimpérois- Quimper 1997 - 1998
Parcours militaire
-
MARINE NATIONALE CFM HOURTIN- Hourtin 1995 - 1995
-
Ban Lanveoc-poulmic- Lanveoc
INFOR 50S1995 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
XEROX RESEARCH CENTRE EUROPE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Meylan
Stagiaire DESS1998 - 1998
-
XRCE XEROX - Développeur (Informatique)- Meylan 1998 - 1999
-
Etudes et Recherches (Ibm - International Business Machines) - Informaticien (Informatique)- LA GAUDE 1999 - 2001
-
Inforama - Coframi - Informaticien (Informatique)- Sophia antipolis 1999 - 2001
-
COFRAMI - Informaticien (Informatique)- Rennes 2001 - 2001
-
SOFTEAM - Informaticien (Informatique)- Rennes 2001 - 2004
-
Dcns - Direction Des Constructions Navales - Informaticien (Informatique)- TOULON 2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Yannick HEREUS
-
Vit à :
LA SEYNE SUR MER, France
-
Né en :
1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Software Manager / Responsable de Production Lot
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Australie - Canada - Danemark - Irlande - Madagascar - Nouvelle-Zélande - Viêt Nam
-
