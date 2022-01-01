Yannick LALOUP est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole (Nevoy)- Nevoy 1976 - 1981
-
Collège Ernest Bildstein- Gien 1981 - 1986
-
SAINT FRANCOIS- Gien 1988 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
Publiserigraphie - Ouvrier en tampographie (Production)- Gien 1993 - 1994
-
Sygnalise - Ouvrier tanpographie et serigraphie (Production)- Coullons 1994 - 1995
-
Depembal - Tampographie et manutentionnaire (Production)- Coullons 1995 - 2001
-
Arvinmeritor - Employé (Autre)- SULLY SUR LOIRE 2005 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
Fc St Gondon- Saint gondon 2002 - 2006
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Yannick LALOUP
-
Vit à :
GIEN, France
-
Né en :
1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bisous a tous
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible