Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
MATERNELLES LOUIS AMIARD- Neuilly sur marne 1962 - 1965
-
ECOLE AMIARD LOUIS- Neuilly sur marne 1965 - 1970
-
Collège Camus- Neuilly sur marne 1970 - 1974
-
LYCEE JOLIOT CURIE- Noisy le grand 1974 - 1978
-
ECOLE NORMALE DE MUSIQUE DE PARIS- Paris 1978 - 1984
Parcours club
-
CONSERVATOIRE DE MUSIQUE- Neuilly sur marne 2007 - 2008
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Yannick LEBIGRE
-
Vit à :
CLICHY SOUS BOIS, France
-
Né le :
28 avril 1959 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Professeur de piano
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3