Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE COMMUNAL- Relanges 1975 - 1984
-
Collège Du Pervis- Monthureux sur saone 1984 - 1989
-
LE CHESNOIS- Bains les bains
CAP-BEP ORSU1989 - 1991
-
Lycée Jc Pellerin- Epinal
Formation Plasturgie1991 - 1992
-
Lycée Professionnel Saint-joseph- Epinal
BAC PRO MSMA1992 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
Société Générale Des Eaux Minérales De Vittel- Vittel 1990 - 1993
-
SGEMV- Vittel 1990 - 1993
-
SUP INTERIME - Ouvrier (Production)- Vittel
Arnould(vittel)Manuest(chatenois)Couvert(darney)Garrett Turbo(thaon/vosges) Merrain(Monthureux/saone)1991 - 1997
-
VITTEL SA- Vittel 1993 - 1997
-
PERRIER VITTEL FRANCE- Vittel 1997 - 2002
-
NestlÃ© Waters (Nestlé)- VITTEL 2002 - 2004
-
PAYSAGE DE LA VOGE - EmployÃ© (Autre)- Relanges
Paysagiste2003 - 2007
-
NestlÃ© Waters (Nestlé) - Ouvrier (Production)- VITTEL
souffleur2004 - maintenant
souffleur2004 - maintenant
-
NestlÃ© Waters (Nestlé)- VITTEL 2004 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
Club / Stand De Tir De Vittel- Vittel 1992 - 1993
-
Conseil Municipal- Relanges
comune de 235 Arlangeois ou "Corbeaux". Commission de l'eau,des impots, des foret (365 hectares) et des travaux. Menbre du CCAS et du syndicat informatique2001 - 2014
-
Cercle Généalogique De Vittel- Vittel 2001 - 2002
-
Foyer Des Jeunes Club Et Culture- Monthureux sur saone 2008 - 2009
-
CLUB SPORTIF VITTELLOIS SECTION JUDO- Vittel
Assistant Club - CN 2eme Dan2009 - maintenant
-
FJSC KARATE DO- Monthureux sur saone
responsable - AFA - DAF - C Marron -2009 - 2016
-
Ajv2c- Vittel 2010 - 2013
-
Karaté Club Vittel- Vittel
AFA - DAF - C Marron -2013 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
Troisieme Regiment De Hussard- Pforzheim
chauffeur du Lte Gehan1994 - 1995
-
3rh- Pforzheim
chauffeur du Lte Gehan1994 - 1995
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Yannick VILLEMINOT
-
Vit Ã :
RELANGES, France
-
NÃ© le :
11 juin 1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
"Le souvenir d'une certaine image n'est que le regret d'un certain instant."
[Marcel Proust]
Profession :
Pilote de ligne
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
