Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LES TRIANONS- Rueil malmaison 1992 - 1995
-
GROS BOUQUETS- Libreville 1995 - 1997
-
BLAISE PASCAL- Libreville 1997 - 1998
-
Collège Sainte-thérèse- Bougival 1998 - 2002
-
Lycée Le Bon Sauveur- Le vesinet 2002 - 2003
-
Lycée Technique Saint-thomas De Villeneuve- Saint germain en laye 2003 - 2007
Parcours club
-
Club Saoti- Libreville 1995 - 1998
-
ESN- Nanterre 2001 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Conseil Général De L'indre- Chateauroux 2002 - 2002
-
AMEC SPIE - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Cergy 2005 - 2005
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Yoann AUBRUN
-
Vit à :
NANTERRE, France
-
Né le :
13 juil. 1986 (36 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
