Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège Jules Verne- Angouleme 1994 - 1997
Lycée Guez De Balzac- Angouleme 1997 - 1998
Lycée Marguerite De Valois- Angouleme 1998 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
1er Régiment D'infanterie - Militaire (Autre)- Sarrebourg
Pilote d'engins blindés. Chef d'équipe2001 - 2006
FERMOBA - VRP (Commercial)- Sarrebourg 2006 - 2010
HILZINGER SA - TECHNICO COMMERCIAL (Commercial)- Strasbourg 2010 - maintenant
Cfe Lorraine - Technico-commercial (Commercial)- Sarrebourg 2010 - 2011
Delbeau S.a. - Commercial (Commercial)- L'isle jourdain 2013 - 2017
SOCIETE BUROPA - Responsable commercial (Commercial)- Dijon 2017 - maintenant
Orca Alpha Buro - Commercial (Commercial)- La roche sur yon 2019 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Yoann LEVRAULT
Vit à :
HÉMING, France
Né en :
1981 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Commercial
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
