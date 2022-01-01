Yoann LEVRAULT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • 1er Régiment D'infanterie  - Militaire (Autre)

     -  Sarrebourg

    Pilote d'engins blindés. Chef d'équipe

    2001 - 2006

  • FERMOBA  - VRP (Commercial)

     -  Sarrebourg 2006 - 2010

  • HILZINGER SA  - TECHNICO COMMERCIAL (Commercial)

     -  Strasbourg 2010 - maintenant

  • Cfe Lorraine  - Technico-commercial (Commercial)

     -  Sarrebourg 2010 - 2011

  • Delbeau S.a.  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  L'isle jourdain 2013 - 2017

  • SOCIETE BUROPA  - Responsable commercial (Commercial)

     -  Dijon 2017 - maintenant

  • Orca Alpha Buro  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  La roche sur yon 2019 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Yoann LEVRAULT

  • Vit à :

    HÉMING, France

  • Né en :

    1981 (42 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Commercial

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

