Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • POLYMAQUETTES  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Perigny

    montage de série

    1998 - 1998

  • Atelier D' étude De Formes  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  Houilles

    Prototypage rapide, résine

    1999 - 2005

  • 3g Volumes  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  Paris

    Prototypage rapide, résine

    2006 - 2006

  • Espace Maquette  - Dirigeant (Direction générale)

     -  Acheres 2006 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Yohan COULOMB

  • Vit à :

    ACHERES, France

  • Né le :

    27 avril 1975 (46 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    2009, 40ème anniversaire de notre première balade pédestre sur notre voisine la lune...

  • Profession :

    Maquettiste

  • Situation familiale :

    célibataire

