Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DE MAREIL SUR MAULDRE- Mareil sur mauldre 1980 - 1986
-
Collège De La Mauldre- Maule 1986 - 1987
-
Collège Les Châtelaines- Triel sur seine 1987 - 1991
-
Lycée Claude Garamont- Colombes
CAP Dessin Pub1991 - 1994
-
Lycée Professionnel Claude Garamond- Colombes 1991 - 1994
-
Asfodess- Triel sur seine 1994 - 1996
-
ASFODESS- Montreuil 1996 - 1997
Parcours militaire
-
SIRPA MER- Paris 1997 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
POLYMAQUETTES - Ouvrier (Production)- Perigny
montage de série1998 - 1998
-
Atelier D' étude De Formes - Technicien (Technique)- Houilles
Prototypage rapide, résine1999 - 2005
-
3g Volumes - Technicien (Technique)- Paris
Prototypage rapide, résine2006 - 2006
-
Espace Maquette - Dirigeant (Direction générale)- Acheres 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Yohan COULOMB
-
Vit à :
ACHERES, France
-
Né le :
27 avril 1975 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
2009, 40ème anniversaire de notre première balade pédestre sur notre voisine la lune...
Profession :
Maquettiste
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
