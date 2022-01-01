Yohan OMS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Marguerite Marie (Belley)- Belley 1987 - 1988
-
LES CORDELIERS- Belley 1988 - 1990
-
Ecole La Vieille Porte (Belley)- Belley 1991 - 1994
-
Collège Du Bugey- Belley 1995 - 1999
-
Lycée Monge- Chambery 1999 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
-
Marine Na Tionale- Toulon 2003 - 2014
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Yohan OMS
-
Vit à :
TOULOUSE, France
-
Né en :
1984 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Yohan OMS a ajouté Marine Na Tionale à son parcours professionnel
-
Yohan OMS a ajouté Ecole La Vieille Porte (Belley) à son parcours scolaire
-
Yohan OMS a ajouté LES CORDELIERS à son parcours scolaire
-
Yohan OMS a ajouté Ecole Marguerite Marie (Belley) à son parcours scolaire
-
Yohan OMS a ajouté Collège Du Bugey à son parcours scolaire
-
Yohan OMS a ajouté Lycée Monge à son parcours scolaire