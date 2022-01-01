Yohann TOP est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Courbon (Siemens)  - Automaticien (Technique)

     -  Douvrin 2002 - 2004

  • Bénédicta  - Technicien de maintenance (Technique)

     -  Seclin 2003 - 2007

  • Moulin Bleu  - Technicien de maintenance (Technique)

     -  Marcq en baroeul 2007 - 2008

  • Smurfit Kappa France  - ChargÃ© de secteur (Technique)

     -  Lys lez lannoy 2008 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Yohann TOP

  • Vit Ã  :

    HELLEMMES LILLE, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1980 (42 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    ChargÃ© de secteur maintenance

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

