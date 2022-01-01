Yohann TOP est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LOUIS PASTEUR- Cappelle la grande 1983 - 1991
-
Collège Maxence Van Der Meersch- Cappelle la grande 1992 - 1996
-
Lycée De L'europe- Petite synthe 1996 - 1999
-
ULCO- Calais
DUT GEII1999 - 2001
-
IUT DE CALAIS GEII- Calais 1999 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
-
Courbon (Siemens) - Automaticien (Technique)- Douvrin 2002 - 2004
-
Bénédicta - Technicien de maintenance (Technique)- Seclin 2003 - 2007
-
Moulin Bleu - Technicien de maintenance (Technique)- Marcq en baroeul 2007 - 2008
-
Smurfit Kappa France - ChargÃ© de secteur (Technique)- Lys lez lannoy 2008 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Yohann TOP
-
Vit Ã :
HELLEMMES LILLE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1980 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
ChargÃ© de secteur maintenance
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Yohann TOP a ajoutÃ© ULCO Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Yohann TOP a reconnu Benjamin KULAK sur la photo 3ème5
-
Yohann TOP a reconnu Malik ZEKRI sur la photo 3ème5
-
Yohann TOP a reconnu Guillaume NOULIN sur la photo 3eme6
-
Yohann TOP a reconnu Rudy RAUCH sur la photo Classe de 3ème 3
-
Yohann TOP a reconnu Yohann TOP sur la photo Maternelle