Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Traversiere (Le Mas D Agenais)- Le mas d'agenais 1988 - 1997
-
Collège Daniel Castaing- Le mas d'agenais 1997 - 2002
Parcours club
-
Judo Club Associé- Le mas d'agenais 1993 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
Bat Fm 47 - Ouvrière (Autre)- Lachapelle 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Yollande FRUGIER (LABROUSSE)
-
Vit à :
LACHAPELLE, France
-
Née le :
3 mai 1985 (37 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Aide à domicile
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2