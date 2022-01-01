Yvan CHARPENTIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège Condorcet- Fleury les aubrais 1988 - 1991
Lycée Pothier- Orleans 1991 - 1994
Lycée Pothier- Orleans 1994 - 1997
Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Physique De Marseille- Marseille 1997 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
Laas-cnrs - Stagiaire (Informatique)- Toulouse 1999 - 1999
Philips Medical - Stagiaire (Informatique)- Seattle 2000 - 2000
Applied Microsystem Corporation - IngÃ©nieur informaticien (Informatique)- Redmond 2001 - 2001
Valve Corporation - IngÃ©nieur informaticien (Informatique)- Kirkland 2001 - 2005
Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems Inc. - Team Lead (Informatique)- Philadelphia 2005 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Yvan CHARPENTIER
Vit Ã :
AMBLER, Etats-Unis
NÃ© le :
19 sept. 1976 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
N'hesitez pas a me contacter si nos chemins se sont croises.
Profession :
Supervisor
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
