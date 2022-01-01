Yvan MARTZOLFF est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Solectron-france  - Engineering / Project management (Autre)

     -  Cestas 1996 - maintenant

  • Solectron-france  - Engineering / Project management (Autre)

     -  Bordeaux 1996 - maintenant

  • Solectron  - Engineering / Project management (Autre)

     -  Canejan 1996 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Yvan MARTZOLFF

  • Vit à :

    France

  • Né le :

    29 sept. 1976 (46 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Engineering / Project Management

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :