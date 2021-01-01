Yvan ORCIERE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Yvan ORCIERE

  • Vit Ã  :

    MARIGNANE, France

  • NÃ© le :

    5 juil. 1974 (47 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Agent de fabrication eurocopter

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages