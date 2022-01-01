Yves BLANCHE (BLANCHE ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Parcours entreprise
Grumberg - Tapissier (Autre)- Paris 1964 - 1969
Afeda(Paris) - Vendeur (Commercial)- Paris 1969 - 1973
Meubles Lévitan - Commercial (Commercial)- Paris 1973 - 1978
Sg2e Puis Sitb Puis Ageris- Paris 1980 - 1987
SITB - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris 1987 - 1990
Atos Origin (Atos) - Informaticien (Informatique)- PARIS 1990 - 1998
Cegetel (Numéricable) - Informaticien (Informatique)- COURBEVOIE 1997 - 2006
SFR (Numéricable)- NANTERRE 2006 - 2009
Parcours militaire
9 Régiment De Hussards- Sourdun
2 mois de Classe à Provins et 10 mois au Foyer du soldat à Sourdun1970 - 1971
Parcours club
LA FONTAINE- Brie comte robert
Elève à la section théâtre amateur1991 - maintenant
Compagnie à Tour De Rôle- Brie comte robert
Co-fondateur de l'association de théâtre amateur et comédien1998 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Yves BLANCHE (BLANCHE )
Vit à :
BRIE COMTE ROBERT, France
Né le :
7 déc. 1949 (72 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Retraité
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2