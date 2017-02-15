Yves DESFOSSEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE ELIE REUMAUX- Merlebach 1971 - 1974
-
Ecole Reumaux Intercommunale (Freyming Merlebach)- Freyming merlebach 1974 - 1979
-
Collège Albert Camus- Freyming merlebach 1979 - 1983
-
Lycée Jean Moulin- Forbach 1983 - 1985
-
Lycée Blaise Pascal- Forbach 1985 - 1987
-
Epc-fax- Strasbourg 1987 - 1990
Parcours club
-
SOM- Freyming merlebach 1976 - 1980
-
Fc Hochwald- Freyming merlebach 1980 - 1987
Parcours militaire
-
2°rhc- Friedrichshafen 1990 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
Darty - EmployÃ© (Autre)- LAMPERTHEIM 1992 - 1997
-
Darty - Cadre (Autre)- THIONVILLE 1997 - 1999
-
Darty - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- LAMPERTHEIM 1999 - 2000
-
ADIDAS- Strasbourg 2001 - 2007
-
ADIDAS - Commercial (Commercial)- Landersheim 2001 - 2007
-
VISUAL DIJON - Cadre (Autre)- Saint apollinaire 2007 - 2008
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Yves DESFOSSEZ
-
Vit Ã :
STRASBOURG, France
-
NÃ© le :
29 aoÃ»t 1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
