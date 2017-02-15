Yves DESFOSSEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

  • SOM

     -  Freyming merlebach 1976 - 1980

  • Fc Hochwald

     -  Freyming merlebach 1980 - 1987

Parcours militaire

  • 2°rhc

     -  Friedrichshafen 1990 - 1991

Parcours entreprise

  • Darty  - EmployÃ© (Autre)

     -  LAMPERTHEIM 1992 - 1997

  • Darty  - Cadre (Autre)

     -  THIONVILLE 1997 - 1999

  • Darty  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  LAMPERTHEIM 1999 - 2000

  • ADIDAS

     -  Strasbourg 2001 - 2007

  • ADIDAS  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Landersheim 2001 - 2007

  • VISUAL DIJON  - Cadre (Autre)

     -  Saint apollinaire 2007 - 2008

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Yves DESFOSSEZ

  • Vit Ã  :

    STRASBOURG, France

  • NÃ© le :

    29 aoÃ»t 1968 (54 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Sports

    Voyages