Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • CORA  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Mundolsheim 2001 - 2004

  • CORA DORLISHEIM  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Dorlisheim 2005 - 2007

  • CORA  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Dorlisheim 2006 - 2007

  • Super U (Système U)  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  HOENHEIM 2007 - maintenant

  • Intermarché Brumath  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Brumath 2007 - 2007

  • Auchan

     -  STRASBOURG 2008 - maintenant

  • LECLERC  - MANAGER DE RAYON (Commercial)

     -  Strasbourg 2008 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Yves HECKMANN

  • Vit à :

    VENDENHEIM, France

  • Né le :

    3 juin 1982 (39 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Salut c'est Yves, comment allez vous mes amis ?
    N hesitez pas a me contacter !

  • Profession :

    Cadre

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

