Yves HECKMANN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DU CENTRE- Reichstett 1988 - 1990
-
ECOLE HAY- Reichstett 1990 - 1992
-
Collège- Vendenheim 1992 - 1997
-
Lycée Professionnel Aristide Briand- Schiltigheim 1997 - 1999
-
Lycée Professionnel Jean-fréderic Oberlin- Strasbourg 1999 - 2001
Parcours club
-
AS HOERDT- Hoerdt 1997 - 1998
-
Us Eckwersheim- Eckwersheim 2000 - maintenant
-
Strasbourg Poker Club- Strasbourg 2007 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
CORA - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Mundolsheim 2001 - 2004
-
CORA DORLISHEIM - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Dorlisheim 2005 - 2007
-
CORA - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Dorlisheim 2006 - 2007
-
Super U (Système U) - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- HOENHEIM 2007 - maintenant
-
Intermarché Brumath - Commercial (Commercial)- Brumath 2007 - 2007
-
Auchan- STRASBOURG 2008 - maintenant
-
LECLERC - MANAGER DE RAYON (Commercial)- Strasbourg 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Yves HECKMANN
-
Vit à :
VENDENHEIM, France
-
Né le :
3 juin 1982 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut c'est Yves, comment allez vous mes amis ?
N hesitez pas a me contacter !
Profession :
Cadre
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Brésil - Fidji - Mexique - Nouvelle-Zélande