RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Angers
Yves PINAULT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PUBLIQUE- Maze 1956 - 1961
-
Collège De Maze- Maze 1961 - 1965
-
Lycée Chevrollier- Angers 1965 - 1970
Parcours entreprise
-
France Télécom - Technicien (Technique)- ANGERS 1977 - 2005
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Yves PINAULT
-
Vit Ã :
ANGERS, France
-
NÃ© en :
1950 (72 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Yves PINAULT a reconnu Yves PINAULT sur la photo 3ème
-
Yves PINAULT a reconnu JoÃ«l PINAULT sur la photo 4e TM - Internat
-
Yves PINAULT a reconnu Yves PINAULT sur la photo Terminale E1
-
Yves PINAULT a reconnu JoÃ«l PINAULT sur la photo liliane florance
-
Yves PINAULT a reconnu Alain BRETON sur la photo liliane florance
-
Yves PINAULT a reconnu Jean Claude BOURIGAULT sur la photo CM2
-
Yves PINAULT a reconnu Yannick SOURDEAU sur la photo CM2
-
Yves PINAULT a reconnu Yves PINAULT sur la photo CM2
-
Yves PINAULT a reconnu Jean Claude BOURIGAULT sur la photo 6 ème
-
Yves PINAULT a reconnu Yannick SOURDEAU sur la photo 6 ème
-
Yves PINAULT a reconnu Yves PINAULT sur la photo CM1