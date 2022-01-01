Yves THIBAUD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Jean Mermoz- Lyon 1963 - 1967
-
Lycée Ampère Bourse- Lyon 1963 - 1966
-
Lycée Technico-commercial Marius Berliet- Lyon 1963 - 1968
Parcours entreprise
-
BANQUE VEUVE MORIN PONS - Informaticien (Informatique)- Lyon 1972 - 1996
-
BANQUE MORIN PONS - Informaticien (Informatique)- Lyon 1972 - 1996
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Yves THIBAUD
-
Vit à :
SOUCIEU EN JARREST, France
-
Né en :
1951 (71 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Informaticien
Mes goûts et passions
