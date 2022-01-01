RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Miniac-Morvan
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE LANVEUR KERJULAUDE- Lorient 1963 - 1968
Collège Sacré Coeur- Saint malo 1968 - 1970
Lycée Albert Sorel- Honfleur 1971 - 1976
HENRI DE REGNIER- Honfleur 1971 - 1975
Institution Saint Malo-providence- Saint malo 1976 - 1979
RIMAINS- Cancale 1979 - 1980
ECOLE NATIONALE DE LA MARINE MARCHANDE DU HAVRE- Sainte adresse 1980 - 1985
Parcours entreprise
Brittany Ferries - ElÃ¨ve Officier (Autre)- Saint malo 1981 - 1985
APC - Responsable production (Production)- Chateauneuf d'ille et vil 1989 - 2010
Premier Tech Aqua - Directeur Principal OpÃ©rations (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Chateauneuf d'ille et vil 2010 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
Dragueur La Pivoine- Brest 1981 - 1982
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Yvon CALVEZ
Vit Ã :
MINIAC MORVAN, France
NÃ© en :
1959 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Directeur Principal OpÃ©rations (Prod/Ach/Logist)
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
