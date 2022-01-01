Election lÃ©gislatives 2022

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Brittany Ferries  - ElÃ¨ve Officier (Autre)

     -  Saint malo 1981 - 1985

  • APC  - Responsable production (Production)

     -  Chateauneuf d'ille et vil 1989 - 2010

  • Premier Tech Aqua  - Directeur Principal OpÃ©rations (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)

     -  Chateauneuf d'ille et vil 2010 - maintenant

Parcours militaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Yvon CALVEZ

  • Vit Ã  :

    MINIAC MORVAN, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1959 (63 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Directeur Principal OpÃ©rations (Prod/Ach/Logist)

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    4

