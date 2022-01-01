Yvon MARTINEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Camille Reymond- Chateau arnoux saint auban 1964 - 1965
-
COLLEGE ENSEIGNEMENT GENERAL PAUL LAPIE ST AUBAN- Saint auban 1965 - 1966
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Yvon MARTINEZ
-
Vit à :
MARTIGUES, France
-
Né le :
13 déc. 1953 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Sans
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Yvon MARTINEZ a ajouté Cet Digne (centre D'apprentissage) à son parcours scolaire
-
Yvon MARTINEZ a ajouté College Enseignement General Paul Lapie St Auban à son parcours scolaire
-
Yvon MARTINEZ a ajouté Collège Camille Reymond à son parcours scolaire